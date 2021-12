The Philadelphia 76ers have a long history of great big men who have played for the franchise and several of them also are in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. Despite the reality that the Sixers are the worst Rebounding Team in the NBA this season (averaging just 41.5 Rebounds per game), one of the best rebounders in franchise history lands on the top ten list of Rebounds per game. Check out the full list here featuring some of the best players in Sixers history:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO