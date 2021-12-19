Historical Artifacts Stolen 50 Year Ago from Pennsylvania Museums Returned

A trove of antiquities confiscated from major museums and private collections across the U.S., and valued at a combined $10 million, have been repatriated to Italy, the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. Among the works seized were a 2,500-year-old ceramic vessel from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles; nearly a hundred Greco-Roman artifacts valued at $2 million from Fordham University in the Bronx; and a terracotta goddess from the New York-based Merrin Gallery. 150 artifacts were linked to Edoardo Almagià, a 70-year-old Rome-based antiquities dealer accused of orchestrating a three-decades-long smuggling operation.
“For years, prestigious museums and private collectors across...
Comments / 1