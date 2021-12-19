Historical Artifacts Stolen 50 Year Ago from Pennsylvania Museums Returned

The remains of a Wisconsin mother of four who went missing two months ago have been found and positively identified as Ashley Miller Carlson, according to People. Carlson, 33, has been missing for the last two months after her rental car with property belonging to her was found partially submerged in a Minnesota lake, reports said. She was last seen on Sept. 23, according to KBJR.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO