San Jose Police Investigate Stabbing that Critically Injured 17-Year-Old

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon that left a 17-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

San Jose police tweeted about the attack shortly before 2 p.m., saying units were at the scene of a stabbing incident in the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway. The stabbing was called in at 1:12 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim, who was not identified, was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the suspect and motive were currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Jose Police Department.