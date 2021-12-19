ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Police Investigate Stabbing that Critically Injured 17-Year-Old

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb1aC_0dREzFEJ00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon that left a 17-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

San Jose police tweeted about the attack shortly before 2 p.m., saying units were at the scene of a stabbing incident in the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway. The stabbing was called in at 1:12 p.m.

The 17-year-old victim, who was not identified, was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the suspect and motive were currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Jose Police Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Driver Critically Hurt In Shooting on Interstate 680 in Danville

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A shooting on Interstate 680 in Danville late Thursday night left one person critically injured and shut down all northbound lanes for several hours during the investigation. The happened at about 10 p.m. near the Crow Canyon Road exit off northbound 680. The California Highway Patrol said a male driver and female passenger were in a black Nissan Rogue when an unknown suspect vehicle pulled alongside them and a person inside the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds at the Nissan. The Nissan and the driver were struck several times and the suspect vehicle fled. The passenger was not hurt. The driver was taken to a hospital with suspected critical injuries, the CHP said. Northbound lanes of 680 between Sycamore Valley Road and Diablo Road were shut down because of the investigation until about 1:30 a.m. Friday. CHP detectives asked for the public’s assistance in gathering information. Anyone who has information about the incident was urged to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.  
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill Man Arrested In November Deadly Vehicle Shooting in Gilroy

GILROY (CBS SF) — A man suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle last month in Gilroy, hitting both occupants and killing one, was arrested Wednesday in Morgan Hill. Gilroy police said the victims’ vehicle was hit multiple times on November 24 between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The victims then drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for help, police said. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived, but one victim – 43-year-old Jorge Barraza of Sacramento – died at the scene. The second victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Suspects Arrested In Murder Of TV News Crew Security Guard Kevin Nishita; 3rd Suspect Sought

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested and a third has been identified and was being sought in the shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong announced Wednesday. Armstrong said the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when the investigators linked them to Nishita’s death. The owner of Acura TL sedan believed to be the getaway vehicle seen racing from the scene was arrested. The chief would not confirm if he was one of the two suspects in custody. “These individuals were wanted for...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Armed Robbery At Palo Alto University Avenue Caltrain Station

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two male suspects robbed a woman of her backpack, her Nike tennis shoes and other belongings at the University Avenue Caltrain station Tuesday afternoon, pointing a gun at a woman in her eighties who had come her aid before fleeing. Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a woman in her twenties reporting the brazen armed robbery at about 4:17 p.m. Officers responded immediately to the station, but were not able to locate the suspects who remain at large. Investigators said the victim had been standing near the train platform by the bus...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Lanes Of I-680 Reopened; Evacuation Order Lifted In Gasoline Tanker Crash

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A crash involving an overturned gasoline tanker truck shut down all northbound lanes of I-680 in Fremont for several hours Friday, dumping thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a storm drain and retention pond, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes near the crash site. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. between Durham Road/Automall Parkway and S. Grimmer Blvd. CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said that before overturning, the truck had been involved in a collision with Toyota RAV4 that spun out and stalled. Scene of multi-vehicle big-rig crash on northbound Interstate 680...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside RV Near San Jose UPS Customer Center Surrenders to Police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside an RV in San Jose surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. San Jose police said the incident was unfolding on the 2000 block of S. 7th St. south of Phelan Ave. and west of Monterey Highway. A male suspect brandished what is believed to be either a rifle or a type of shoulder-fired weapon at several people near the UPS customer center, police said. “At this point in time, we’re still not certain what kind of weapon it was. Based on information, we can tell you it appeared...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: No Victim, No Shooter Found After Gunfire Sends Shoppers Fleeing From Oakridge Mall In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/KPIX) — Four hours after issuing a shelter-in-place order due to shots fired, San Jose police said the Westfield Oakridge Mall was ‘all clear’ after a store-to-store search turned up no shooter or victim. Mall employees were instructed to return to secure their stores. UPDATE: ‘Complete Pandemonium’ Moments After Gunfire Erupted Inside San Jose Shopping Mall The incident at the crowded mall in the South Bay during one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year frightened shoppers and sparked a massive and swift multi-agency law enforcement response. Oakridge Mall shooting investigation (CBS) San Jose police said they received several calls about...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Bay#Cbs Sf#Sjpd Pio
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Police Seek Multiple Suspects Involved In Weekend Sideshow

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) – Walnut Creek police are trying to track down the people involved in the sideshow early Saturday morning at the downtown intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Locust Street that caused $11,000 worth of damage to city streets and sidewalks. Chief Jamie Knox told the City Council on Tuesday night he expects warrants to be issued, allowing police to impound involved vehicles. “We do not take this crime lightly at all,” Knox said. “It’s a serious offense and a lot of damage was done to our city and we will prosecute suspects to the fullest extent of the law.” Local social...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands In Cash Stolen In Palo Alto Garage Break-In

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a person suspected of breaking into the garage of a home early Monday morning and stealing thousands in cash, along with a car key. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Allen Court after the owner and a work crew discovered the break-in around 7 a.m. Investigators determined that the suspect entered the locked garage sometime after midnight on Monday and stole two envelopes containing about $4,000 in cash. A key for a vehicle parked outside the home was also missing, but the vehicle was not...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: Suspects In About 30 Bay Area Auto Burglaries Arrested In Sunnyvale After Ramming Officer’s Car

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale on Monday arrested two people suspected in over two dozen Bay Area car burglaries, after police said they rammed their vehicle into an officer’s car. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of East El Camino Real on reports of an auto burglary. An officer in an unmarked car saw three suspects in a black sedan leave the parking lot. Authorities said the officer followed them to another parking lot on the 500 block of East El Camino and spotted...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Police: 3 Arrested After Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Linked To Pharmacy Theft

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo said they arrested three people Monday, including two on outstanding warrants, following a theft at a pharmacy. Shortly after 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Arco gas station at 300 South Delaware Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers learned the vehicle was involved in an earlier theft at a CVS Pharmacy on the 800 block of North Delaware Street. When police arrived, the three people inside the vehicle attempted to flee. Police said one of the occupants, later identified as 31-year-old Angela Baca of San Mateo, was detained immediately. The driver, later identified...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested in Machete Attack Near San Jose Homeless Encampment

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating an incident Monday morning where a male victim was injured after a person attacked him with a machete, according to authorities. Police said officers responded Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m. to a homeless encampment in the area of Irene and Taylor Streets after an adult male reported being attacked with a machete by a homeless person in the camp. According to police, the victim received a minor cut and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers located the suspect in the camp and they were into custody. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. Police did not identify the suspect or provide any additional information regarding what led to the incident. Police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting in Napa; 1 Arrested

NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Napa Tuesday following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, police said. A post on the Napa Police Department’s Facebook page said just after noon, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Highway 29 and Salvador Avenue. The victim told police he was shot at by an unknown male and provided a vehicle description. The victim was not hit by the gunfire. Officers found the vehicle on Highway 29 and detained the driver, identified as Benicia resident Angelo Baugh, 30. Police said two guns and a spent casing were found inside Baugh’s Toyota sedan. He was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing. .
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body Recovered in Napa River Appears to Be That of Missing Woman Crystal McCarthy

NAPA (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay on Thursday confirmed the recovery of a body from the Napa River that appears to be missing resident Crystal McCarthy, according to Napa police. According to a post by the Napa Police Department’s Facebook account, on Thursday afternoon, Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy James Baumgardner was patrolling the Napa River on a sheriff’s boat as part of a continuing the search for the Napa woman first reported missing to police on December 14. Baumgardner fond the body of a woman in the river near the Third Street Bridge close to downtown Napa, police said....
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 People Found Dead in Submerged Vehicle in Flooded Millbrae Underpass

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead inside a submerged vehicle in a flooded underpass in Millbrae Thursday morning, authorities said. A spokesman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded at about 5:45 a.m. to reports of flooding at Hemlock Ave. and E. Hillcrest Blvd. in Millbrae, where E. Hillcrest passes under Caltrain tracks. Tragic incident here in Millbrae this morning. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after the car they were in submerged in a flooded area on Hillcrest & Hemlock. Details at 12 pm on @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/veVdYjNO1E — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) December...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian Killed in Crash Involving 2 Vehicles in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said the crash happened in the area of eastbound McKee Road and Interstate Highway 680 at around 7 a.m. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Police said both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation. Eastbound McKee Rd was closed at Jackson Ave. It was the city’s 58th fatal collision and 60th victim of 2021, along with the 23rd pedestrian fatality of the year.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Complete Pandemonium’ Moments After Gunfire Erupted Inside San Jose Shopping Mall

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As the gunshots echoed inside the Westfield Oakridge Mall Monday night, chaos and pandemonium ensued, forcing thousands of frightened Christmas shoppers to scramble for cover and rush out the doors. San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters Tuesday morning that they were “very, very lucky” no one was struck by a stray bullet. “It was complete pandemonium. There was chaos. Again, [a] very, very active situation our officers went into,” he said. “5,000 people in there shopping, no one took a round.” Jacob was among those in the mall. He told KPIX chaos quickly ensued. “I heard a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Recover Possible Suspect Vehicle in Kevin Nishita Murder Investigation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday announced the recovery of a suspect vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita nearly a month ago. The press conference held Monday afternoon by Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong began with a two minute and 13 second moment of silence, one second for each of the 133 victims of homicide in the city so far this year. Armstrong went on to say that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Macy’s Store Security Thwarts Violent Smash-and-Grab in San Jose; Bystander Arrested

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old woman has been arrest for interfering with an arrest, allowing a retail theft suspect to escape officers Saturday night at a Macy’s store in San Jose’s Oakridge Mall. Abeer Hamed, of Morgan Hill, allegedly interfered as a police officer was trying to help store employees handcuff a suspect — one of about 15 that mobbed the store shortly after 6 p.m. Abeer Hamed (San Jose Police Dept Photo) Police had responded to reports of retail theft at the mall and when they arrived, two loss prevention officers were trying to detain a suspect. Part of the group...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy