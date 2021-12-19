ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions bounce back from another ugly loss to stun Cardinals

By DAVE HOGG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItzLF_0dREzDSr00
1 of 5

DETROIT (AP) — A week ago, the Detroit Lions looked as if they had finished their season early.

After avoiding a winless season by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5, the Lions went to Denver and were taken apart in a 38-10 loss. At 1-11-1, they looked as if they were a team playing out the string on another unsuccessful season.

Apparently not.

The Lions finally played the type of game coach Dan Campbell imagined — tough on both sides of the ball — and stunned the Arizona Cardinals with a 30-12 victory on Sunday.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to build here,” Campbell said. “We knew what we had to do and we did it in all three phases of the game. We knew we had to go all-out today, because if you play timid against the Cardinals, they will take you apart.

“We threw caution to the wind, knowing we might win or we might lose by 50, but that we’d play our game,”

Jared Goff, who threw three touchdown passes and averaged a season-best 8.3 yards per attempt, understood the magnitude of Detroit’s upset.

“We don’t match up with that team on paper — not at all,” he said. “This season has really tested us — losing as many games as we did teaches you how hard it is to win — and now we come out and beat arguably the best team in the league.

“You always love football — that’s why you keep going when you are losing — but these are the days when it is fun.”

All of the coaches and players recognized a turning point in the third quarter — a moment when the Lions showed they weren’t going to take another embarrassing pratfall.

The Cardinals kicked a field goal on the first possession of the second half, cutting Detroit’s lead to 17-3, and on the ensuing drive, running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble near midfield.

The crowd groaned, expecting to see Kyler Murray take advantage of the mistake and get Arizona within 17-10.

Two plays later, Amani Oruwariye dove in front of A.J. Green to intercept Murray’s pass. As the Cardinals quarterback gestured angrily in Green’s direction, Oruwariye jumped to his feet and returned the ball to the Arizona 6.

With the fans now roaring, Goff immediately hit fullback Jason Cabinda for a 6-yard touchdown and a 24-3 lead.

“We made a mistake and the defense picked us right back up,” offensive tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for all year — a game where we are making plays on offense and defense at the same time.”

Cabinda’s touchdown — the first of his NFL career — was special for his teammates and coaches. A linebacker at Penn State, his career started as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders. In 2019, he was waived in training camp and joined the Lions.

“He was playing defensive end on the scout team, so I played against him a lot,” Decker said. “I hated facing him, because he was always working so hard.”

After spending 2019 on special teams, Cabinda started getting some snaps as a blocking fullback in 2020, finishing the season with one carry and one reception. This season, he added tight end to his resume, thrilled his teammates with a 20-yard gain in Cleveland, then snuck out of the backfield to catch Sunday’s touchdown.

“I didn’t know that was his first touchdown — that explains why I saw Jared grab the ball and give it to him,” Decker said. “He’ll be glad he has that — when I scored my first touchdown, I went crazy and threw the ball into the stands.”

With the three-touchdown lead, the Lions defense took over, preventing Murray from sparking a comeback.

“We knew we had to hit (Murray) a bit and stay aggressive, but we had to do it as a team,” Campbell said. “If we start going after big plays, we lose contain on him and he kills us. We didn’t do that — we bottled him up and stopped them.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
365K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy