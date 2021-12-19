ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Shepherd, Kelly pace Cal to 61-55 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Cal defeated Dartmouth 61-55 on Sunday.

Shepherd made two free throws with 17 seconds left to ice the win. Andre Kelly scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. He made several key plays in the last 45 seconds, scoring on a drive, blocking Dartmouth’s Brendan Barry on the other end and pulling down a defensive rebound.

Grant Anticevich added seven points and a career-best 15 rebounds for Cal (7-5), which has won its last three and seven straight at home.

Cam Krystkowiak scored a career-high 20 points for Dartmouth, coming on in the last eight minutes to sink a 3-pointer, convert a three-point play and dunk as Big Green fought to stay close. His layup with under a minute pulled Dartmouth to within five, 57-52.

Aaryn Rai scored 12 for Dartmouth, converting a three-point play with three seconds left for the final margin. Barry added 10 points.

Dartmouth (3-7) is 0-for-December, losing its sixth straight. Barry, fourth nationally with an average of four 3-pointers a game, finished 1 of 6 from distance. Krystkowiak made 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

LONG TIME COMING

A junior, Krystkowiak, son of former Utah Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak, waited a long time for a career high. He lost his freshman season to injury and last season was wiped out by COVID-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

