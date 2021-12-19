ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee may subpoena Trump and members of Congress

By Heather Hamilton
 5 days ago

R ep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republican Jan. 6 committee members, said during an interview on ABC’s This Week that the panel may issue subpoenas for members of Congress and former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger stated that reaching the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 requires the committee to look beyond what happened on that date alone.


“Everything prior to that is the rot in the democracy or the rot in self-governance that we have to correct so we don’t get another Jan. 6,” Kinzinger said. “So absolutely anybody, nobody — member of Congress, former president — nobody in America is above the law.”

Kinzinger noted the influence that he, along with the other Jan. 6 committee members, has on how this period of American history will be remembered.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CAUGHT MISPORTRAYING ANOTHER TEXT MESSAGE TO MARK MEADOWS

“Probably a significant amount of more people believe that antifa or the FBI had something to do with Jan. 6,” Kinzinger said. “It’s been a year, and we haven’t had any real, in essence, detailed accountability for what led to that. The history books, who knows what they’re going to say because who will control the narrative?”

The Illinois congressman also said he is hopeful that the committee will get access to White House records that Trump has tried to keep from Congress.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that the records can be released. Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

maaven shadowrend
5d ago

it'll be a great day in America when Donald Trump is finally led away in handcuffs because nobody should be above the law!

Arizona Patriot
5d ago

If nobody is above the law then why didn't Pelosi allow certain republicans to be on the commission? Sounds to me that Pelosi does think she is above the law.

Thegameisover
5d ago

God bless Cheney and Kinsinger for their courage. The only Republicans not under the spell of the cult and the ONLY REPUBLICANS I would ever vote for.

