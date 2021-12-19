Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee may subpoena Trump and members of Congress

R ep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republican Jan. 6 committee members, said during an interview on ABC’s This Week that the panel may issue subpoenas for members of Congress and former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger stated that reaching the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 requires the committee to look beyond what happened on that date alone.



“Everything prior to that is the rot in the democracy or the rot in self-governance that we have to correct so we don’t get another Jan. 6,” Kinzinger said. “So absolutely anybody, nobody — member of Congress, former president — nobody in America is above the law.”

Kinzinger noted the influence that he, along with the other Jan. 6 committee members, has on how this period of American history will be remembered.

“Probably a significant amount of more people believe that antifa or the FBI had something to do with Jan. 6,” Kinzinger said. “It’s been a year, and we haven’t had any real, in essence, detailed accountability for what led to that. The history books, who knows what they’re going to say because who will control the narrative?”

The Illinois congressman also said he is hopeful that the committee will get access to White House records that Trump has tried to keep from Congress.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that the records can be released. Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

