Ocean County, NJ

Prosecutor: Police have suspect in Lakewood, NJ double homicide

By Erin Vogt
 5 days ago
LAKEWOOD — Two people were killed early Sunday in what Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said was a double homicide. “We have a suspect in custody and there...

Reward for info — NJ man was killed and left in cemetery

NEWARK — A $5,000 reward is being offered for solid answers related to the killing of a man found at a cemetery along South 19th Street. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced the reward from the Sheriff's Crime Stoppers Program, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson, NJ man charged in murder of 2-year-old

PATERSON — A city man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of a toddler earlier this year, but authorities did not immediately disclose the man's relationship to the child. Ricardo Rivera, 30, was identified through investigation and witness statements as a suspect Oct. 23, three days after...
PATERSON, NJ
Toms River, NJ man accused of shooting, killing 2 men in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A Toms River man has been charged with murder stemming from the deaths of two men on Sunday morning. In addition to two counts of murder, 39-year-old Tyshaun Drummond, also is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and burglary, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Sunday night.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ cops have been noticing that teen drivers keep breaking this law

RIDGEWOOD — Police in one Bergen County community have issued a reminder that a learner’s permit does not give teen drivers free reign over roads in New Jersey. Ridgewood police said there have been multiple incidents of motor vehicle stops for unsafe driving, during which officers have found high school students illegally driving unsupervised, with no license but only a permit.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ is too soft on ‘porch pirate’ crimes, lawmaker says

New Jersey could soon have a new law that aims to crack down on “porch pirate” crimes. To stop the ongoing wave of pack thefts that started when the pandemic began, the Assembly has unanimously passed a measure that increases the penalties for stealing a package from a front porch, a lawn or anyplace else on someone’s property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey to pay $53M over COVID deaths at veteran’s homes

New Jersey will pay about $53 million to settle claims that the state's negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans at state-run homes during the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys representing the bulk of the claimants said Thursday. The settlement reached this week involved the families of 119 residents...
PARAMUS, NJ
