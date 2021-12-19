Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger now 5th in all-time passing yards, has 1st rush TD in 3 years

On a day in which he became the NFL’s fifth all-time leading passer, Ben Roethlisberger instead was cracking jokes about his … running?

“I thought I broke the all-time Heinz rushing record,” he said when asked about a shot of him caught CBS cameras during Sunday’s game, “so I was just trying to take a moment to myself.”

Roethlisberger, officially, finished Sunday’s 19-13 Pittsburgh Steelers win against the Tennessee Titans with 0 net rushing yards on three carries. But he did have a 1-yard touchdown, his first score since late in a Nov. 18, 2018 comeback win at the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his first rushing TD on a pure, designed sneak since two weeks before that in a victory at the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s score — with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter — came on the second of two sneaks in a row called from the 1 yard-line.

“It’s been a while. (The sneaks) didn’t feel real good,” Roethlisberger said. “My neck’s going to be a little sore for sure. But glad we could get in on the second one — any way we can help the team.”

Earlier in the game, Roethlisberger passed 2004 draft classmate Philip Rivers to get into the top five NFL passers in league history. With 148 yards on 16 for 25 passing, Roethlisberger has 63,562 yards over his 18 seasons. That trails only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre all-time.

