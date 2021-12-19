ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Blue House Petition to Cancel jTBC Drama Snowdrop Gets 200K Signatures in 24 Hours After First Episode Airs, Drama Loses Three CF Sponsors as Well

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe production team in March implored the public to not presumptuously react to 1980’s university setting romance K-drama Snowdrop before it aired and accused it of distorting history and romanticizing the then military government crackdown on student activists. Back then there was a Blue House petition to cancel the drama but...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

jTBC Turns off Talk Feature on the Snowdrop Naver Page, Does Not Provide Live Streaming of Clips, Can Only Watch Live Broadcast on TV or Later on Disney+

K-netizens are understandably side-eyeing jTBC for the efforts its making to shield Sat-Sun drama Snowdrop from any post-airing controversy or negative commentary. For the first time ever, the talk (chat group) feature on the drama’s Naver page has been de-activated so no viewers can post. The drama is also not available for streaming on TVing for clips which dramas do allow normally. So for viewers one can watch only on the live broadcast on jTBC’s television channel or watch on Disney+ which one needs a subscription. It’s clear jTBC is trying to stay ahead of any bad feedback on the drama due to K-netizens preconceived ideas of its maybe problematic subject matter handling but this is too obvious and like swinging a hammer. So I haven’t heard about what the first impression of this drama is but will be checking it out for myself.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Various advertising and sponsoring companies for 'Snowdrop' are beginning to cut ties with the drama

After the heightening controversy of 'Snowdrop' distorting history, many companies that had once advertised or sponsored the drama are cutting ties with the drama. Even before the drama aired, the drama was receiving negative attention as many netizens believed that the drama distorted history. 'Snowdrop' is set against the backdrop of 1987, which is an important year when there were mass protest movements led by college students asking for a fair democracy. During that year, many college students were captured by the National Intelligence being accused as "spies." The students were captured, tortured, and even murdered under the pretense that they were spies. However, all these students were known not to be spies and were just framed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Episodes#Production Team#Crackdown#Blue House Petition#Cf
Soompi

“Snowdrop” To Air The Next 3 Episodes For 3 Consecutive Days

Following the controversy over alleged historical distortion, JTBC’s “Snowdrop” decided to create a special broadcast schedule to ease viewers’ concerns. In hopes of resolving misunderstandings originating from the beginning of the drama, JTBC will air episodes 3, 4, and 5 on December 24, 25, and 26, respectively, at 10:30 p.m. KST.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

jTBC Issues Statement Saying Allegations of Distortion of History are Not True in the Plot and Further Episodes Will Clarify It and Vows Not to Cancel the Drama

Hahaha, talk about doubling down HARD! After four days of media and netizen bashing on the first two episode plot and set up of 1980’s romance drama Snowdrop being exactly what it was feared to be, a distortion of the events of the 1980’s democracy movement where the male lead is actually a North Korean spy and the second male lead a righteous government agent in the national security bureau, production company and broadcast channel jTBC issued a statement once again saying the plot does not distort history and asking viewers to watch further as the unfolding plot will clarify it, and stated emphatically that it will not be cancelling the drama early. M’kay, this would be more believable had the drama set up not dovetail exactly with the early concerns about it, and the only thing jTBC changed after the March controversy was the female lead’s name from Young Cho (the uncommon same name of a real female democracy activist who was herself arrested and tortured and her activist husband died in prison) to Young Ro. I don’t know if jTBC’s statement is enough to quell the controversy as it continues to brew – a netizen reported the PD and screenwriter to the government for breaking National Security Laws for making this drama and the family of famed dead democracy activist Park Jong Chul, who run his memorial museum, issued a hard statement that the plot of this drama absolutely distorts history by validating the false narrative used by the government at that time to falsely arrest, torture, and imprison students fighting for democracy.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Snowdrop’ sponsors drop the show over “historical controversy”

A number of sponsors for the new South Korean drama Snowdrop have pulled out of the series. Several companies have withdrawn their sponsorships for the new historical-romance series, starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, following its premiere on December 18. They include rice cake company Ssarijai and Heungil Furniture, among others, according to a new report by The Korea Herald.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

A blue house petition launched asking to shut down JTBC

As JTBC's statements regarding the controversy surrounding the drama 'Snowdrop' seemed to be adding fuel to the fire, there has been a Blue House petition that was started to request for the shut down of JTBC. With the controversy over the drama distorting history heightening, JTBC has released various statements...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
koalasplayground.com

Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeoseong, and Kang Min Hyuk Sign on for 2022 Netflix Drama Celebrity

I’ve seen folks asking about the 2022 Netflix produced K-dramas and there hasn’t been that many announced yet. So here’s one more to start expanding that short list – Netflix is producing the 12-episode K-drama Celebrity which is called a social and psychological thriller about fame. It will star Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeseong, and Kang Min Hyuk. It’s slated to start filming next month for airing based on Netflix’s programming schedule. It deals with the world of influencers and internet celebrities, those who have made it and those who aspire to that success. I love that cast and this is definitely a new subject matter for Netflix to tackle on its K-drama slate.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Disney+ in South Korea Drops 47% in Subscriptions in One Month Due to Complaints About Poor Subtitles, Limited Programming, and Most Recently Streaming Controversial jTBC Drama Snowdrop

It’s like a triumvirate of bad jujus for Disney+, the streaming platform started by media company Disney to house it’s own produced content from movies to TV shows and also any content it licenses. Unless one has kids or is a super Marvel fan, the content on Disney+ is quickly exhausted outside of those two genres and even within it’s not that extensive. The platform launched in Asia last month and in South Korea it started with 570,000 subscribers/households but in one month it’s dropped nearly 47% to 310,000. That’s a steep drop especially when the metrics should be incremental gains this early in launch. The reasons for the subscribers cancelling are the poor subtitles (like from Google translate and also weirdly placed onscreen) and no programs to watch as it’s only got around 20 Korean shows currently on the platform. Not to mention Disney+ only has three K-dramas its producing in the pipeline so there is not much to sign on for. The latest controversy with jTBC drama Snowdrop which Disney+ has licensed for streaming is also not helping as viewers and the public is flooding Disney message boards calling for it to cancel the series on its streaming.
TV SHOWS
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Sci-fi Drama The Silent Sea with Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon Premieres to Tepid Reviews on Christmas Eve

There may be a pause in the Netflix K-drama hit train but it’s understandable, not every risk is going to work out. This Christmas Eve the streaming platform continued its one K-drama a month release and the big budget high profile drama selected to premiere on a big time slot was The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon along with a big supporting cast of very recognizable actors and actresses in South Korea, the drama was supposed to be the tentpole of the Netflix 2021 K-drama production slate since it had the biggest names and also the most high brow concept. A true sci-fi story, it takes an Alien and Interstellar (i.e. slow, methodical, tense) approach to space travel, this time with a team of scientists sent to a moon space station to find out why over a hundred scientists perished years earlier. The early reviews range from mixed to tepid, finding the boring and confusing first episode and lack of character development a misstep from what is otherwise a promising story underneath. Looks like the big winner of the year in terms of Netflix produced dramas remains Squid Game followed by Hellbound, My Name, D.P., and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Disney+ Cancels Comedy-Drama ‘Diary of a Future President’ After Two Seasons

Elena Cañero-Reed’s term in office is over as Disney+ has decided not to renew Diary of a Future President for a third season. The show’s creator, Ilana Peña, confirmed the news on Monday, tweeting, “We found out that #diaryofafuturepresident is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+. Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.”
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Jeon Mi Do X Son Ye Jin X Kim Ji Hyun smile widely beneath the sunlight in 1st poster for upcoming JTBC drama 'Thirty Nine'

Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ji Hyun raised anticipation for their upcoming JTBC drama 'Thirty Nine' by unveiling a new poster. JTBC's new drama 'Thirty Nine' depicts the story of three friends' stories in both love and friendship, approaching the age of forty. Son Ye Jin plays the role of Cha Mi Jo, Jeon Mi Do plays the role of Jung Chan Young, and Kim Ji Hyun plays the role of Jang Joo Hee. Many look forward to the storyline with the star-studded cast lineup.
WORLD
Distractify

New Episodes of the Cop Drama 'S.W.A.T.' Will Air in 2022 — When Exactly Will the Show Return?

The hit cop drama series S.W.A.T. made its debut in November 2017, and over the past five seasons, it has captivated audiences with its great storylines and a fantastic cast. The television show was inspired by the original S.W.A.T. program that aired back in 1975. When Season 5 premiered earlier this fall, audiences saw Sergeant Hondo (Shemar Moore) taking time away from the job and reflecting in Mexico after he had informed media outlets about the racism that was going on amongst the L.A.P.D.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Emmy Rule Changes: Dramas and Comedies Will No Longer Be Determined By Hour or Half-Hour Length

The drama/comedy rule change: “Categorization based on program length for a comedy or drama series has been eliminated. Episode length will no longer dictate submission categories. Instead, producers will now determine category submission with the stipulation that the Television Academy’s Industry Panel reserves the right to review the producer’s preference. Comedy and drama series are defined as programs with multiple episodes (minimum of six) in which the content is primarily comedic for comedy series entries or primarily dramatic for dramatic series entries. In addition, the ongoing theme, storyline and main characters are presented under the same title and have continuity of production supervision. The exception is programming under 20 minutes, which must be submitted in short-form categories.”
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Jung Hae In and Jisoo Attend Press Conference for jTBC Sat-Sun Drama Snowdrop Ahead of December 18th Premiere

Last weekend was the conclusion of two high profile tvN dramas Jirisan and Happiness so it slipped my mind that this weekend is actually the premiere of jTBC period romance Snowdrop. I’m actually nervous about this drama because of all the early furor over the plot by the K-netizens back in March during the Joseon Exorcist debacle, with accusations that the drama was going to romanticize the era of the government crackdowns on university students in the early 1980’s and also whitewash the dictatorship action and period. That furor has died down because the production promised the plot would not do so and ask for patience to watch the drama after it aired before making any assertion. But this week the leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo along with the PD attended the press conference and after that came the murmurs again that this drama’s central and ancillary romances are all going to be problematic in how it weaves in the real life crackdowns on innocent college students. I’m girded for the drama to undergo scrutiny and expect it will have to answer hard questions, and if it does have problematic elements I can expect it to be magnified by the netizens rather than brushed aside. The drama airs this Saturday on December 18th and will also stream on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

'Until the Morning Comes,' the drama set to air after 'Snowdrop,' also embroiled in controversies of distorting history

Following the controversy over the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' distorting history, there is another JTBC drama that is also embroiled in a controversy of distorting history. 'Until the Morning Comes' is the next drama lined up to air following 'Snowdrop', but this upcoming drama is also being embroiled in a controversy causing concerns even before its premiere. 'Until the Morning Comes,' starring Han Seok Gyu and Jung Yoo Mi, has already been embroiled in speculations of romanticizing the Chinese communist party back in March.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Jung Yoo Mi and Han Suk Kyu's new JTBC drama halts filming

Actress Jung Yoo Mi and actor Han Suk Kyu's new JTBC drama halted filming. According to the media reports on December 16th, the new JTBC drama 'Until the morning comes' has halted filming. Without revealing any details, JTBC confirmed the series has finished filming 8 episodes out of a total of 16 episodes. The broadcast station did not confirm when they will resume filming nor when the series will premiere.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin Will Star in Netflix Produced Supernatural Drama The Fool at the End

This year 2021 exploded the Netflix produced K-drama hit machine and validated the slow and steady way the streaming platform entered the K-drama market 4 years ago and now carved out its own successful niche. It excels in the shorter and tighter plotted K-dramas and really takes risks with edgier far like horror, sci-fi, and dark fantasy. Not many Netflix dramas have been announced yet for 2022 but one of them will see a return star – Yoo Ah In will star in the K-drama The Fool at the End (Ending’s Fool) dealing with people facing the end of the world in 200 days. He will play a priest and K-actress Ahn Eun Jin will be the female lead and plays a school teacher. The drama will be directed by the PD of Extracurricular and My Name with the script from the writer of Secret Love Affair. Filming is scheduled for early 2022 for a 12-episode run.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy