Blue House Petition to Cancel jTBC Drama Snowdrop Gets 200K Signatures in 24 Hours After First Episode Airs, Drama Loses Three CF Sponsors as Well

Hahaha, talk about doubling down HARD! After four days of media and netizen bashing on the first two episode plot and set up of 1980’s romance drama Snowdrop being exactly what it was feared to be, a distortion of the events of the 1980’s democracy movement where the male lead is actually a North Korean spy and the second male lead a righteous government agent in the national security bureau, production company and broadcast channel jTBC issued a statement once again saying the plot does not distort history and asking viewers to watch further as the unfolding plot will clarify it, and stated emphatically that it will not be cancelling the drama early. M’kay, this would be more believable had the drama set up not dovetail exactly with the early concerns about it, and the only thing jTBC changed after the March controversy was the female lead’s name from Young Cho (the uncommon same name of a real female democracy activist who was herself arrested and tortured and her activist husband died in prison) to Young Ro. I don’t know if jTBC’s statement is enough to quell the controversy as it continues to brew – a netizen reported the PD and screenwriter to the government for breaking National Security Laws for making this drama and the family of famed dead democracy activist Park Jong Chul, who run his memorial museum, issued a hard statement that the plot of this drama absolutely distorts history by validating the false narrative used by the government at that time to falsely arrest, torture, and imprison students fighting for democracy.

