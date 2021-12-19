ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says omicron variant is just 'raging around the world'

By Josh Boak - Associated Press
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The White House's top medical adviser says the COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world." And President Joe Biden is planning on Tuesday to give what his press secretary says is “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden months ago when he suggested the country would be back to normal by this Christmas.

WPTV West Palm Beach

