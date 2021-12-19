ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Church seeks community help to collect ‘Box Top’ education coupons, for school project

By Sanestina Hunter
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Seventh-day Adventist Church is seeking community help to collect coupons on products including; Community Coffee scanner bar code, Box Tops for Education – which are found popular cereal brands, Betty Crocker products, Green Giant products, Lysol spray, and more.

The coupons will be distributed into cash to support ongoing school projects and materials. If interested in contributing any ‘coupons or codes’ for Seventh-day Adventist Church, mail to the address below:

‘Box Top’ Education for cash coupon
Community Coffee coupon for cash

Attention: Pam/Labels Baton Rouge Seventh-day Adventist Church, P. O. Box 86977, Baton Rouge, LA 70879.

Angel Tree Program provides gifts to thousands of kids before Christmas

Box Top Education Projects founded in 1996 – gives families an easy way to earn cash for their school, with products they already buy. Community Coffee cash for school coupons also funds school programs, helping Louisiana schools earn new textbooks, computers, playground equipment, and even a natural bird sanctuary for a science class.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

