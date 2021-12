Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1918, President Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Europe. Wilson went to France to take part in World War I peace negotiations and advance his vision for the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations. And in 2000, Vice President Al Gore conceded defeat to George W. Bush.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO