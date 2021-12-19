Loves Park Police beat K-9 fundraising goal, the day before the fundraiser

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local police department surpassed their fundraising goal before the day of the fundraiser.

The Loves Park Police Department’s goal was to raise $10,000, and they did. The donations will fund two K-9’s training, equipment and so much more. Sunday’s K-9 Unit fundraiser was at Fozzy’s Bar and Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd.

Mike McCammond, Deputy Chief of the Loves Park Police Department, said that the donations will help strengthen their department.

“Our K-9 unit is invaluable. They do so many things as far as crime fighting go, but also as public relations in the community,” McCammond said. “The community support before we even got to today has already been overwhelming. We already exceed our goal before we even started, just by reaching out to our local community businesses.”

He said that the community support has been overwhelming.

