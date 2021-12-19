ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Loves Park Police beat K-9 fundraising goal, the day before the fundraiser

By WTVO Newsroom
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDHSB_0dRExfuf00

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local police department surpassed their fundraising goal before the day of the fundraiser.

The Loves Park Police Department’s goal was to raise $10,000, and they did. The donations will fund two K-9’s training, equipment and so much more. Sunday’s K-9 Unit fundraiser was at Fozzy’s Bar and Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd.

Mike McCammond, Deputy Chief of the Loves Park Police Department, said that the donations will help strengthen their department.

“Our K-9 unit is invaluable. They do so many things as far as crime fighting go, but also as public relations in the community,” McCammond said. “The community support before we even got to today has already been overwhelming. We already exceed our goal before we even started, just by reaching out to our local community businesses.”

He said that the community support has been overwhelming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Christian School’s founder dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rex Roth, the founder of Rockford Christian Schools, died Thursday at the age of 89. In 1959 he and his wife Shirlee started a Christian school in Rockford.  In 1960, they began Rockford Christian Day Camp and in the first two years it grew into 150 students per week.  Over the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loves Park, IL
Loves Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17-year-old shot in Freeport on Thursday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue around 3:44 a.m. and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the investigation […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Fundraising#Weather#Fozzy#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed after crashing into cement pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m. The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Oakbrook Center mall reopens Friday as police search for gunman after 4 injured in shooting; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Oakbrook Center mall reopened Friday with increased police presence as officials continue to search for a suspect after four people were shot during a shootout Thursday. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. The shootout happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by […]
OAK BROOK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman struck in head, robbed of vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. Police say the female victim and her husband had just gotten home from an undisclosed business around Janesville before multiple suspects arrived. The suspects allegedly followed […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy