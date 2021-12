Beadle & Grimm's, the tabletop game company best known for producing premium boxed sets of Dungeons & Dragons adventures, has announced plans to release two boxed sets of goods to accompany the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set for Magic: The Gathering. Earlier today, actor Matthew Lilliard (one of the co-owners of Beadle & Grimm's) announced that the company would release both a Platinum Edition and a Silver Edition for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, the first Magic: The Gathering set due to be released in February 2022. No details were provided about what the new sets would entail, but additional details will be announced next week. Platinum Editions and Silver Editions are differently sized boxes, with a Platinum Edition typically having a price point of $500 and Silver Editions having a price point between $175 and $200.

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO