About a week ago, I was listening to an interview with Chuck Palahniuk, the author of Fight Club, in which he was discussing his process as a writer. He attributes one aspect of his writing as a major reason his works became a success and that was his ability to play with the tone of a scene or set of dialogue. The goal would be to start off in one mode, say comedic for example, and then flip the scene to tragic, in as little time used as possible. This would create a rift in emotions that all but guarantees an adequate and comparable emotional response. It is in creating these rifts of emotion that Paolo Sorrentino crafts a modern coming-of-age tale centered around Fabietto Schisa, as it brilliantly balances themes of lust, love, death, pain, joy, and family. If I could say only one thing about The Hand of God, it would be that this film is a remarkable achievement in filmmaking.

