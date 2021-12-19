ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Hand of God

wcbe.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn and enjoy all you need to know about the rich cultural youth of the director. You may also want to visit Naples. Netflix. “Cinema is a distraction, reality is second-rate.” Fellini (overheard in in this movie) As Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino’s stand-in, Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), comes of...

www.wcbe.org

theplaylist.net

‘Hand Of God’ Exclusive Featurette: Paolo Sorrentino Revisits Naples For His New Drama

Going home has been a common theme for filmmakers over the past few years. Alfonso Cuaron revisited his childhood in Mexico City with “Roma.” Kenneth Branagh has done the same with his appropriately titled Oscar contender “Belfast.” And now, Paolo Sorrentino has given his birthplace, Naples, Italy, the same treatment in “The Hand of God,” Italy’s submission for the International Film Oscar. Speak to Sorrentino, however, and it’s clear how difficult it was for him to tackle this subject matter.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

The Hand Of God soundtrack: 2021 film is sensory delight

The Hand Of God has just hit Netflix and fans can’t wait to watch Paolo Sorrentino’s masterpiece. Let’s discover the film’s soundtrack. The narrative is inspired by the childhood of writer-director Paolo Sorrentino and the soundtrack captures the emotion of his upbringing through sound. The film...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who does Luisa Ranieri play in Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God?

The Hand Of God has just hit Netflix and fans can’t wait to dive into Paolo Sorrentino’s Eighties Italian masterpiece. Let’s discover who Luisa Ranieri plays in the film and what her character is all about. The narrative of The Hand Of God is inspired by the...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Youth & heroes inform Sorrentino’s ‘Hand of God’ on Netflix

The Hand of God refers to the fans’ nickname for soccer’s legendary player Diego Maradona. Now “The Hand of God” is Paolo Sorrentino’s latest award-winning Italian film. An expansive autobiographical memoir that acknowledges Divine Intervention, “Hand” follows Sorrentino’s teenage altar ego, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti)....
SOCCER
thefilmstage.com

Paolo Sorrentino & Filippo Scotti on Federico Fellini, Diego Maradona, and the Therapeutic Journey of The Hand of God

In The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino tells an intimate story about growing up in Naples, Italy. The turbulent coming-of-age film, marking the director’s most personal and emotional work yet, concerns Diego Maradona joining the Napoli soccer team in 1986 and its cultural impact. The story is threaded with Sorrentino’s colorful, absurd family members, and held together with grief from the untimely loss of his parents.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘The Hand Of God’ breakout Filippo Scotti on his debut film role

Italy’s Filippo Scotti is not only front and centre in Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God — but is playing the director himself. Most young actors near the start of their career would have turned cartwheels on finding out they had landed the lead role in a Paolo Sorrentino film. Not so Filippo Scotti. The day after being told the part of Fabietto in The Hand Of God was his, Scotti asked the feted Italian director whether he was sure he had made the right choice in casting him. “It was as if I’d been so hungry to land the role,” the now 21-year-old recalls, “that it was only afterwards I started to worry about the difficulties and responsibilities… and I kind of froze.”
FIFA
The Gaston Gazette

A man of God

“I say to you, get up. Take your bed and go to your home.” At once the sick man got up in front of them. He took his bed and went to his home thanking God. All those who were there were surprised and gave thanks to God, saying, “We have seen very special things today.” (Luke 5: 24-26) I was lying flat on my bed in our home on Su-San Farms Drive. Dressed in baggy pants...
DALLAS, NC
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Lovel of God and man

Since so many believe not much is going right in America anymore, I wonder what would happen if we went back to the Christian principles of love of God and our fellow man. Could we then deemphasize all the political, racial, and cultural tribalism?. Founding fathers George Washington and John...
RELIGION
SFGate

Julie Delpy Praises ‘The Hand of God’ for Expressing ‘Where the Need to Create Comes From’

What is truly brilliant about “The Hand of God” is that it is more than the linear memory of events that made Sorrentino the storyteller he is. The film includes stories he grew up with — all those myths and truths that create our personal history. By not exposing us to only “real” events, Sorrentino brings us deeper into his subconscious. As Fabietto says at one point, he doesn’t like reality; and the film respects what young Sorrentino felt then.
RELIGION
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Hand of God’ review: A beautiful, thematically excellent love letter to Naples.

About a week ago, I was listening to an interview with Chuck Palahniuk, the author of Fight Club, in which he was discussing his process as a writer. He attributes one aspect of his writing as a major reason his works became a success and that was his ability to play with the tone of a scene or set of dialogue. The goal would be to start off in one mode, say comedic for example, and then flip the scene to tragic, in as little time used as possible. This would create a rift in emotions that all but guarantees an adequate and comparable emotional response. It is in creating these rifts of emotion that Paolo Sorrentino crafts a modern coming-of-age tale centered around Fabietto Schisa, as it brilliantly balances themes of lust, love, death, pain, joy, and family. If I could say only one thing about The Hand of God, it would be that this film is a remarkable achievement in filmmaking.
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

In birdwatching, Christian 'ornitheoligists' see God's hand

It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
ANIMALS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: Seeing God and God seeing us

I wonder if there’s ever been such collective attention given to the human face as there’s been in our current time. We’ve grown mostly accustomed to covering our faces, and rightly so out of love and protection for each other. Even in the face of tremendous loss, wearing masks has helped preserve more life than we may ever know. It has also come at a cost — the cost of missing all the human face has to offer.
ALBANY, OR
Sedona.Biz

Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Hand of God’ screenings Jan. 1-6

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the award-winning new drama “The Hand of God” showing for a limited time: Jan. 1-6. “The Hand of God” — Italy’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film — is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion [...] The post Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Hand of God’ screenings Jan. 1-6 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
thecinemaholic.com

What Is the Meaning of The Hand of God Title, Explained

Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, ‘The Hand of God’ is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama film about his youth; his large, dysfunctional, and weird family; and his discovery of the purpose in his life after enduring a horrible tragedy. The story is set in the 1980s in Naples, Italy, a city riddled with economic issues and various other problems. When speculations start to spread that Diego Maradona is coming to play for the city’s home team, the S.S.C. Napoli, the entire city begins to hope for a better future.
FIFA
Variety

Brothers Offer New Perspective on ‘Maternity and Family’ With ‘Parallel Mothers’

Pedro Almodóvar has written and directed 23 feature films since 1978; each one carries his unique style, yet he manages to keep surprising audiences. “Parallel Mothers” may be his best and most accessible; it features his frequent outrage at government oppression and deceit, mixed with great compassion for his characters. Almodóvar has had shockingly few Oscar nominations, but this film could wind up with bids for him, for best picture and for star Penélope Cruz. The filmmaker’s brother, Agustin Almodóvar, has been his producer since the 1987 “Law of Desire.” That’s fitting, since families are at the center of many of the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast)The Hand of God

John and Mary must go to Naples having loved The Hand of God. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fredericksburg Standard

To God be the glory

Living today in an increasingly secular society with pervasive religious apostasy, when we were invited to our youngest grandson, August’s Ambleside School Christmas program, our expectations were guarded. We were, however, overwhelmed. Our souls were blessed. Our eyes welled up with tears of joy as we were taken through...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

