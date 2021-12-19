ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL will shut down Red Wings amid COVID-19 protocol through the NHL holiday break

By Samana Sheikh
 5 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The Detroit Red Wings will be shut down through the scheduled National Hockey League’s (NHL) holiday break scheduled for Dec. 26th.

The NHL Public Relations announced the decision on its Twitter page.

The decision was made by the NHL, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and club medical groups due to the positive COVID-19 cases continuing to spread.

The decision on when the Red Wings training facilities will reopen will be made in the following days by the NHLPA and League will review and revise the Red Wings’ season schedule.

For more information regarding the Detroit Red Wings schedule and tickets click here .

