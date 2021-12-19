ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Health experts urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas

By WTVO Newsroom
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwJJk_0dREwz0400

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is less than a week away, and health experts are urging everyone to remain cautious with the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“I think people are really looking to reengage, and that’s wonderful. I think your test should be done very close to the time you’re going to gather,” said Eileen Knightly, Chief Nursing Officer for OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center. “So, for example, if you’re going to gather at four o’clock and go to mass, really make sure that you’re testing sometime that afternoon. It would be great if you could get a quick PCR test somewhere, but if not, the home tests really are fairly accurate.”

Knightly added that there was a significant surge after Thanksgiving, so it is important that everyone takes the right steps to lower the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Virtual ICU’s help rural hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic has hit rural hospitals especially hard. The rise in caseloads, combined with limited ICU space, is presenting unique challenges for them. UW Health came up with a novel solution to those challenges: virtual ICU’s. The EICU program, as it is formally called, has been around since 2008, but recently […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Crisis Co-Response Team helps keep people with mental health issues out of jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pilot program that aims to give individuals with behavioral health issues resources, and keep them out of jail, saw success. Rockford’s Crisis Co-Response Team, CCRT, was formed a little over a year ago. Rosecrance representatives respond to calls with first responders where the person involved could benefit from mental health […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Health Experts#Pcr#Mary Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 continues to leave its mark on the world, and the stateline is no exception. The CDC’s latest figures showed that Winnebago County has had over 1,500 new cases and 14 deaths in the last week. Stephenson, Boone and Ogle Counties each saw more than 300 new cases, but no deaths […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Last minute Christmas shopping begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is on Saturday, only three days away, which means that people only have two days left to finish shopping for presents. While stores were busy and parking lots were busy along E. State Street on Wednesday, it was not too bad, and one shopper explained why she waited so long […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy