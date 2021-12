The UConn men’s basketball team grinded out a hard-earned win Tuesday night, dispatching Marquette 78-70 to improve to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big East. Tyrese Martin paced the Huskies with 25 points and six rebounds, while RJ Cole chipped in 20 points and seven assists on 8-12 shooting. Both Martin and Cole hit career scoring milestones of 1,000 and 2,000 points, respectively, in the second half. Sophomore Andre Jackson stuffed the statsheet to the tune of 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists, though all of his scoring was in the first half.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO