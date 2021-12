Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/what-internet-speed-fits-your-lifestyle. If you’re on the hunt for an internet service provider in your area you’ve probably asked yourself, “what is a good internet speed?” or “how much internet speed do I need?” There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. Speed depends on how you and your household use the internet. Are multiple users streaming Netflix from different devices at the same time? Do you spend hours gaming with friends every night? Are you working from home? Choosing the right speed for your lifestyle doesn’t have to be difficult. We’ll break down various speeds based on household size and activity level so you can find the right plan to meet your specific needs.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO