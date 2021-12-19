Rishi Sunak resisting new COVID restrictions before Christmas -the Times

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is one of 10 cabinet ministers who are resisting introduction of new restrictions before Christmas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the Times reported.

The UK government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told ministers at the weekend that new restrictions should be introduced as soon as possible to stop the NHS being overwhelmed, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)