ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rishi Sunak resisting new COVID restrictions before Christmas -the Times

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is one of 10 cabinet ministers who are resisting introduction of new restrictions before Christmas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the Times reported.

The UK government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told ministers at the weekend that new restrictions should be introduced as soon as possible to stop the NHS being overwhelmed, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: No new restrictions before Christmas as businesses get £1bn Omicron support package

No further Covid restrictions will be put in place in England before Christmas, Boris Johnson has announced.In a video message, Mr Johnson said that there was not yet “enough evidence” to justify any tougher measures at this stage.In order to provide certainty over plans for family get-togethers, he confirmed there will be no new restrictions before Christmas Day.But he made clear that he cannot rule out further measures in the following days - leaving open the possibility of new controls on pubs and nightclubs by New Year’s Eve.It comes after Rishi Sunak today unveiled a £1 billion support package to...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Rishi Sunak to hold Omicron crisis talks with businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to meet business leaders for crisis talks on Friday as firms warn of lost bookings. Fears about the Omicron variant of coronavirus have prompted many people to cancel Christmas dinners and parties, hitting businesses. Hospitality firms and business groups have told the chancellor their trading...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
The Independent

Covid: Rishi Sunak urged by over 50 MPs and peers to increase statutory sick pay

Over 50 cross-party MPs and peers have demanded Rishi Sunak urgently increase statutory sick pay, warning the current level forces workers to choose between “putting food on the table and self-isolating”.In a letter to the chancellor — seen by The Independent — the parliamentarians accused the government of repeatedly failing to “properly” support workers, as the country faces a new wave of Covid.They stressed that since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 it has been “clear” increasing sick pay levels would “significantly increase” the number of people who can afford to self-isolate after testing positive.Earlier this week the Labour...
WORLD
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to 'discuss concerns' with businesses as Christmas cancellations mount

Rishi Sunak will be chairing a crunch meeting with British hospitality groups "to understand their concerns" this afternoon, a Treasury minister has said. The Chancellor, who is currently in California, is under pressure to act after the public was advised to “scale down” their pre-Christmas plans and “prioritise” a select few activities as the wave of omicron washes through the country.
WORLD
The Independent

Government ‘not closing down businesses’ says Rishi Sunak – but no new help for firms hit by cancellations

Rishi Sunak insisted the government was “not closing down businesses” today as he cut short a trip to California amid a growing backlash from firms demanding more state support to weather a sharp rise in Covid cases.The chancellor resisted calls for more help as businesses reported an alarming drop-off in trade in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. He pointed to existing measures including business rates relief, a reduced rate of VAT and around £250m available through local authorities.“My immediate priority is to make sure that money gets to those businesses as quickly as possible,” he told...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak urged Boris Johnson not to ‘blow up’ talks with EU on NI protocol before Christmas

Rishi Sunak urged Boris Johnson and Lord Frost not to “blow up” talks with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas, The Telegraph can disclose. In the first signs of tensions at the top of government over the UK’s negotiating stance, senior insiders have revealed that the Chancellor argued against collapsing the talks before the new year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid#Finance Minister#Times#Omicron#Nhs
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak must decide whether he is Santa or Scrooge this Christmas

When it comes to disappearing acts, this government could write the manual. As Lisa Nandy gleefully pointed out to a Question Time audience in Stoke-on-Trent, first it was the Afghanistan crisis when Dominic Raab was sunning himself on a Greek beach. Now, as thousands of businesses scream for fresh financial...
WORLD
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak drops Californian Christmas holiday plans to tackle omicron crisis

Rishi Sunak planned to spend Christmas in California with his family until omicron cases began surging in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. The Chancellor had been hoping to take a week's leave at the Santa Monica holiday home owned by his wife, Akshata Murthy, following several days of meetings with technology firms and investors in San Francisco last week.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Covid: Rishi Sunak announces £1bn fund for businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out a £1bn fund to help businesses hit by the rise in Covid cases, including the leisure and hospitality sector. Hospitality businesses like pubs and restaurants will be able to apply for cash grants of up to £6,000 per premises. The government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Public already have ‘clarity’ on Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says, as question mark hangs over New Year

The public already have “clarity” over new Covid restrictions to tackle the omicron variant, the health secretary has said – amid uncertainty over what will happen after Christmas.Speaking on Thursday morning Sajid Javid said there would be no further announcements on restrictions this side of the holiday – but left the door open to measures going into the New Year.Mr Javid said government scientists were not yet clear on the extent to which omicron’s less severe disease compared to earlier Covid strains would mitigate against its increased transmissibility. “We know for example, if a much smaller percentage of people are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France reported a record 94,124 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday while the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data. The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out weekly data reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rishi Sunak can afford new Covid support, says think tank

Chancellor Rishi Sunak can afford to step in and help struggling businesses hit by Omicron despite continued high public borrowing, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies. IFS director Paul Johnson told the BBC that although interest rates were going up, borrowing was still "very cheap". He spoke after figures showed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

ROME, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday. Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked...
WORLD
Reuters

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector. The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy