BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Omicron variant and the latest surge in COVID cases has affected just about everything, from holiday travel to school winter breaks to hospital shortages. And now that Christmas is here, it is also affecting church services. Hampden United Methodist Church held its second Christmas Eve service Friday night. This is one of many churches whose doors were closed for the holidays last year, but now because of safety protocols like masks and vaccinations, they feel like they now can come together as a church community. But now because of safety protocols like masks and social distancing, they feel like...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO