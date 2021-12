With the help of Woods’s sisters, Pamela and Heavenly, as well as his father, friends, and other family members, we begin to get a full picture of who he was and the kind of life he lived. It only makes the injustice more devastating. We hear from family members of the police officers who were killed, some who believe Wood should walk free, while another – the daughter of one of the officers – thinks he got what he deserved. Jurors from the trial also weigh in, as well as lawyers and other prominent figures from the case, and there are even clips from Woods himself. To Live And Die in Alabama offers a devastating examination of the unjust incarceration and execution of a young Black man in a state still dominated by a deeply racist system.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO