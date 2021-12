Roth conversions are a hot topic, but can there be too much of a good thing?. Maybe so, says Dana Anspach, CFP®, RMA®, founder and president of Sensible Money. “I'm a big fan of Roth conversions, but lately we've received some inquiries from people who want to convert everything to a Roth,” she said in an interview. “They have a lot of tax-deferred assets and they've read about Roth conversions, and they are almost taking it to an extreme. So, yes. I think there can be too much of a good thing. You have to be careful not just to assume because they are so fabulous, you should put all your money in them.”

