Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows near 62. Tomorrow: Warmer and clear skies. Highs near 80. Temperatures got to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures are on the cool side. Lows are in the low 60s. The holidays feel more like spring. Highs get to the low 80s and clear skies. If you are travelling anywhere for the holidays, conditions are smooth. Most areas are seeing above average temperatures for the holiday. Next week isolated showers are going to be Wednesday. Low pressure off of Texas brings in the moisture and uplift for these showers. A stalled front keeps our rain chances and cool temperatures for the end of the week.

1 HOUR AGO