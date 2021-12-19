ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for COVID-19. The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Sunday that she’s vaccinated, has received...

