Passaic Fugitive, Juvenile Charged With Shooting Child, 4, Four Others At Backyard Bash

Ernest Fuentes Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

GOTCHA! Passaic police captured a fugitive wanted for shooting a 4-year-old child and four other victims at a backyard party last month.

Ernest Fuentes, 19, was arrested following a brief car and foot chase vehicle in the area of Liberty Street and Oak Street in Passaic shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

They also revealed for the first time that they’d arrested a second shooter -- a 17-year-old city boy – on Nov. 23, just two days after two gunman opened fire at a backyard party near the corner of Lafayette and Howe avenues shortly before 1 a.m.

City police who responded found the child along with two women – one 21 from Passaic, the other 25 from Newark – and a 29-year-old Newark man all wounded by gunfire, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman.

They were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

A fifth victim, a 21-year-old Passaic man, refused medical treatment after being grazed by a bullet, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said at the time.

Both turned to the public for help finding Fuentes. The other shooter wasn’t identified until Sunday.

Fuentes had been charged in a a New Year’s Day shooting earlier this year, then was released by a judge, records show.

He’s now charged with five counts each of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, as well as employing a juvenile in a crime and child endangerment.

Fuentes remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

The juvenile also remained detained on five attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

