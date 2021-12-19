Dallas Cowboys strengthen grip on NFC East with victory over New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys strengthened their grip on the NFC East as they claimed a 21-6 win over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs completed his NFL-leading 10th interception of the season, while Ezekiel Elliott touched down.

The Miami Dolphins were made to fight for their sixth straight win as they beat the New York Jets 31-24.

The Jets led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter but the Dolphins hit back and wrapped up victory when Tui Tagovailoa threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker in the dying minutes.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored a touchdown and Chris Boswell kicked four field goals as the Pittsburgh Steelers rode some late nerves to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-13.

The Arizona Cardinals lost on the road for the first time this season as they fell 30-12 to Detroit.

Jared Goff starred for the hosts as he completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Things got worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars whose 30-16 defeat to the Houston Texans leaves them with the worst record in the NFL

In their first game since the dismissal of coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars once again failed to spark and were undone by Houston quarterback Davis Mills, who threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and Devin Singletary ran for a season’s-best 86 yards as the Buffalo Bills completed a comfortable 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.