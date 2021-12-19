ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 05:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers with locally higher rainfall rates falling on soils saturated by recent rainfall could cause localized flooding through this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel through Early Next Week .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week. Scattered mountain snow showers continue this afternoon with the next heavier round of snow occurring this evening through Saturday with lower snow levels. Snow levels will generally be 2000 to 3500 feet but will be lowering Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet, locally lower. Activity will become more showery Saturday night with another round of heavy snow Sunday afternoon and Monday, with some possible light snow accumulation down into the lower foothills (1000 feet) Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for wintry conditions, especially from Sunday morning through early Tuesday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow in higher elevations. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills Sunday morning. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet, with localized amounts up to 12 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 10 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains from Stanley to Picabo. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Ice Storm#Freezing Rain#Central Interior#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and north central North Dakota, including areas along and north of Highway 2. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 04:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with localized amounts up to 3 feet over higher remote terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Central Douglas County and Eastern Curry County and Josephine County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, and the Camas Mountain area on Highway 138. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will pick up on Friday and Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Mt Ashland, Lake of the Woods and Highway 140. Higher snowfall totals will occur in the Cascades with lower totals in the Siskiyous. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch an hour on Friday. Snowfall intensity will then pick up again on Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected today. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east Texas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Central Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...All areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades including Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Highway 230 and portions of Highway 62. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch an hour on Friday. Snowfall intensity will then pick up again on Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...All areas in south Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes the Interstate 5 corridor south of Weed to Dunsmuir and Highway 97 in central and eastern Siskiyou County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will pick up on Friday and Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Central Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...All areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades including Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Highway 230 and portions of Highway 62. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch an hour on Friday. Snowfall intensity will then pick up again on Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 04:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with localized amounts up to 3 feet over higher remote terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Central Douglas County and Eastern Curry County and Josephine County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, and the Camas Mountain area on Highway 138. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will pick up on Friday and Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 16:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate at times. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:12:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A colder airmass will slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington through early Monday morning. Chances for snow decrease after Monday, but it will be much colder as arctic air spills into the region. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 feet above 1000 feet and 5 to 9 inches below 1000 feet. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:12:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A colder airmass will slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington through early Monday morning. Chances for snow decrease after Monday, but it will be much colder as arctic air spills into the region. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 feet above 1000 feet and 5 to 9 inches below 1000 feet. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on Christmas Day, and then spread southward through Sunday before precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...All areas in south Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes the Interstate 5 corridor south of Weed to Dunsmuir and Highway 97 in central and eastern Siskiyou County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull is expected Saturday morning and afternoon where new snow accumulations may be less than 1.5 inches, but continued gusty winds of 20-25 mph will continue to create impacts from drifting snow and reduced visibilities from blowing snow. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems will aid in lowering snow levels to as low as 2000 feet by Saturday afternoon, and then occasionally sea level Saturday night through Monday morning. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall beginning this afternoon and lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy