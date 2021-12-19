Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
