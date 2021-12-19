Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 00:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Barbara; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, southern Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 532 PM PST, Doppler radar and rain gauge reports indicated widespread moderate rain which will continue to move into the area through this evening. Urban and small stream flooding will be possible. Many portions of the Advisory area have already seen at least 1.50 to 3.50 inches of rain with this storm. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common through this evening, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Montecito, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Carpinteria, and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
