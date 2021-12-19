ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 21:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel through Early Next Week .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week. Scattered mountain snow showers continue this afternoon with the next heavier round of snow occurring this evening through Saturday with lower snow levels. Snow levels will generally be 2000 to 3500 feet but will be lowering Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet, locally lower. Activity will become more showery Saturday night with another round of heavy snow Sunday afternoon and Monday, with some possible light snow accumulation down into the lower foothills (1000 feet) Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for wintry conditions, especially from Sunday morning through early Tuesday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow in higher elevations. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills Sunday morning. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet, with localized amounts up to 12 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 10 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers with locally higher rainfall rates falling on soils saturated by recent rainfall could cause localized flooding through this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 03:32:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains from Stanley to Picabo. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and north central North Dakota, including areas along and north of Highway 2. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Christmas Day. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IS UPGRADED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades including Mt Ashland, Lake of the Woods and Highway 140. Higher snowfall totals will occur in the Cascades with lower totals in the Siskiyous. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch an hour on Friday. Snowfall intensity will then pick up again on Sunday with Saturday being a relative lull. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected today. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east Texas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads and very limited visibility. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills AN INCREASINGLY COLD AND SNOWY HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN STORE .A series of storms will continue to affect the region, with a round of heavy snow above 1500-2000 feet Friday. A colder airmass will then slide down into the region and push snow levels to sea level Christmas night. Expect widespread off and on snow showers across northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington Saturday night through early Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 00:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Barbara; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, southern Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 532 PM PST, Doppler radar and rain gauge reports indicated widespread moderate rain which will continue to move into the area through this evening. Urban and small stream flooding will be possible. Many portions of the Advisory area have already seen at least 1.50 to 3.50 inches of rain with this storm. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common through this evening, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Montecito, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Carpinteria, and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...6 AM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...9 AM today to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
