ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Finding light in a time of darkness

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3jWd_0dREuHX200

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Some days it can be easy to look at the glass half empty. It’s one thing after another and you may be struggling to feel joyful this year.

In troubling times like this it can be hard to keep moving forward. Community leaders say do not forget your faith because you can find comfort in God. This is a good time to rediscover your faith.

Bishop Mark Brennan with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says despite all the bad in the world there is still joy out there.

Trust the lord, trust his promise of internal life. Death will not have the last word over God’s people. Trust in that promise and when the Lord turns in glory then the bodies of the dead will be raised up and God willing, we all join with the Lord in heaven.

Bishop Mark Brennan, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

He says they will be having a special collection to go towards those affected by the tornados in Kentucky. He says that is just one sign of hope that the community is creating help others in these times of tragedy.

Rabbi Joshua Lief with Temple Shalom says the reality is bad things happen in the world. He says rather than asking why bad things happen, it’s better to acknowledge how we respond to it.

In the face of the loss of so many fellow Americans due to the Coronavirus over the last year and a half, we can give thanks to those of our medical personal who are working to help those who are sick. We can give thanks for our own health; we can appreciate our family members while we have them with us.

Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Rev. Darrell Cummings with the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple says he knows that better days are coming.

I believe he wants us to know, it’s not always going to be like this. That no matter what we’re going through right now, this is just one chapter of our lives, this will not be our life.

Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Although this time can be trying, there is hope. After the rain comes the rainbow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Rachel’s on 16th hosts 3rd annual Christmas Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This time of year you don’t have to go far to see why Wheeling is known as the Friendly City. Rachel’s on 16th here in downtown Wheeling spent this Christmas Eve spreading the holiday cheer with their third annual Christmas-Christmas Eve dinner. They also do these free events on Thanksgiving […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lots and lots of Christmas lights; it is called the largest lights display in all of Monroe County

CAMERON, Oh.- (WTRF) Magnificent, brilliant, majestic…these are all words that would best describe a Christmas lights display in Monroe County.  One resident is making Christmas even more magical because of a holiday tradition that he created many moons ago.  People come from far and near to the see the Christmas lights on Sunfish Creek Road and like everybody else I […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comfort, WV
State
Kentucky State
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Welty Home residents celebrate the holidays

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-A group of Welty Home residents are spreading Holiday spirit in a special way. 15 of their residents went into the spotlight today with a Christmas show. It’s their 5th annual. And as always, they performed Christmas classics, like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let It Snow”. They even shared some jokes. They […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Americans
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling pastors hope their congregations come back this Christmas

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) This year it seems we’re able to gather a little more around the holidays, not just with our families and friends for holiday parties, but also in church. At one local church they’re welcoming back their congregation with open arms. While the message of Christmas remains the same throughout the years, this […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

PETA asks families not to get a pet as a gift for the holidays

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A national organization talked about the problems with getting an animal as a gift for the holidays. Colin Henstock, Director of Investigations with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s a traumatizing stage of their life. “After the holidays, families realize they’re unable to deal with the animals they’ve […]
GHENT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTRF- 7News

What there’s to do in Bellaire the next time you visit

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)-If you’d like to learn about the business world around you, listen up! Bellaire might be a small town, but there’s more to do in Bellaire than you think. It’s home to more than a hundred family-owned businesses: Many offer specialty services, like the Runners Connection and WSL Designs. If you go to […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley band director marching in Rose Bowl parade

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – They’re there for you from the time you read your first notes to the time you play a solo in the high school band concert. And now band directors will get a tribute on national TV, with help from a man who spent years teaching music to Ohio Valley kids. […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Holiday Inn offers free rooms during Christmas for hospitalized relatives

Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is offering complimentary guest rooms to the families of those hospitalized from Friday, December 24th through Sunday, December 26th. “No one should have to be alone for Christmas,” said Brad Degenkolb-Director of Sales of theHoliday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area, “and for those who can’t make it home for the Holidays, we’llhelp bring their […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to hold statewide day of prayer

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice and religious leaders from West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday. The service will be at 10 AM. Gov. Justice said this will provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West […]
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Sober holiday driving isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a must if you value yourself, your family and the law. Last year, there were 12 people in Ohio who didn’t go home to their families over Christmas. That’s according to the State Highway Patrol, who has restarted their Drive Sober or Get […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy