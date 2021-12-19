Lawyer for Muslim student disputes Fairfax police statement that recent fight wasn’t a hate crime

Not all Illinois lawmakers agree with state Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines)'s sponsored bill to make violence against police officers a hate crime. "I thought that was already was a crime, that violence against anyone was a crime," Illinois Rep. Martin McLaughlin told the Lake County Gazette. "To me, any violent act against any individual, regardless of race, color creed or profession should be fully prosecuted. To call it a hate crime seems more of a political statement then one that is going bring heightened attention to the crime. If it assists prosecutors in putting those away that would offend, I might support it, but I'm not one that is a huge proponent of these micro-designations. At end of day, all crimes need to be prosecuting to the utmost with jail sentences not cut short. All this legislation seems to stem from prosecutors not doing their job."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO