Fairfax, VA

Lawyer for Muslim student disputes Fairfax police statement that recent fight wasn’t a hate crime

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent fight at Fairfax High School started as a hate crime, according to the lawyer for the student who said she was attacked. Abed Ayoub, legal director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, who represents a 16-year-old Black, Muslim American sophomore at Fairfax High School, says the Fairfax City Police were...

wtop.com


