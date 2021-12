MACD indicates bullishness ahead for the coin on the daily charts. The coin is trading above the upper band of the Bollinger bands. Aave coin price is moving upwards very strongly. The coin has formed a long-formed long bullish engulfing candle with no wicks very short shadows indicating bulls bears taking over the market. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also indicates bullishness for the coin with the histograms growing in size. The signal line is above the 12-26 day difference indicator on the MACD chart. The coin has a good support level at $ 170 levels. The coin has a resistance level at the level of $ 270. The coin was trading in a range between $ 270 and $ 350 during the months of October and early November. The coin broke the $ 270 in late November after which it made a fall to the level of $ 170. The coin has made a comeback during the last week and is at the brink of testing the now resistance level of $ 270.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO