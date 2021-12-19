ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater carted off the field with injury

By Danielle Allentuck
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

DENVER — It was a scary scene at Empower Field on Sunday, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be carted off the field after an apparent head injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' game against the Bengals on Sunday.

Bridgewater was taken to the hospital Sunday where he stayed over night and was released Monday morning, according to the Broncos. Bridgewater is "doing well" and will enter the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bridgewater ran six yards and was diving for a first down when he hit his head on the ground. Medical staff immediately came out to him.

His face mask was removed and he was placed on a backboard. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but Bridgewater was conscious and had movement in all extremities.

"It's scary," Bradley Chubb said. "You see Teddy lying there and when you see him moving and turn over and move his hands a little bit you know he's OK, but it's still traumatizing to see your leader go down like that. We're all behind him. At this point, football doesn't matter. His health is the most important."

The Bengals beat the Broncos 15-10. Here's how it happened.

Both sidelines stood on the field, with many taking a knee as the medical staff tended to Bridgewater. The crowd chanted 'Teddy' as he was carted off.

The team took a moment to gather themselves, then re-grouped under backup quarterback Drew Lock. Lock continued the drive, leading the team down the field to score their first and only touchdown of the day.

"I'm happy to hear that Teddy is alright," Lock said. "I think everyone in that locker room is happy to hear that. I'm looking forward to the next time I can see him."

