FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The holidays are in full swing, but the highly transmissible Omicron variant is gaining ground. “I think you should be concerned at all levels,” said Dr. James Herd, the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints in Fort Worth. “Even if you’re vaccinated and boosted, even though that will make you less likely to get a severe form and be hospitalized, but you can still get it if you’re exposed to it.” Dr. Herd said people don’t need to ditch their holiday plans. Just be careful. “I think you should query your family members about their...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO