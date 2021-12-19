ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

48 Test Positive For Covid-19 On A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher
 5 days ago
Four dozen passengers and crew tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of a weeklong Royal Caribbean cruise aboard Symphony of the Seas that sailed into Miami yesterday, reported the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. But breakthrough cases happen so routinely on cruise ships these days, it’s become something of a...

