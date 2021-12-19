Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Daily Chart Displays Accumulation in a Range

Long term View:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the resistance, and the bulls are putting a lot of pressure to break the resistance, but bears are also not giving up, as we can see the wick. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the resistance or not? Firstly, we can see MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 62, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is between the 50MA and 100MA and the 50MA is above the 20MA and 100MA, but the 20MA is heading towards the 50MA if crosses, then it is a buy signal.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO