Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Daily Chart Displays Accumulation in a Range

By Nikhil Ingole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitecoin chart represents that price moves below the several EMA’s on the intraday session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $798 million. LTC/BTC pair is trading positive by 1.5% at 0.00322137 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) containing 20,50,100,200 In the Litecoin price chart, it is reliable support for currency...

CRV Price Analysis:- The price has hit a resistance and bulls losing the fight against the bears, so will they break the resistance?

Long term View:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the resistance, and the bulls are putting a lot of pressure to break the resistance, but bears are also not giving up, as we can see the wick. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the resistance or not? Firstly, we can see MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 62, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is between the 50MA and 100MA and the 50MA is above the 20MA and 100MA, but the 20MA is heading towards the 50MA if crosses, then it is a buy signal.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Makes A Comeback Below $165

The Litecoin price prediction shows the coin making a comeback within the channel as its sell-offs may be extended further. LTC/USD is currently changing hands at $162.59, down from the recent high of $166.82 that was attained during the European session today. The Litecoin price is moving synchronously above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages on the market and it is mainly influenced by speculative sentiment and technical factors, while the coin is likely to follow a sideways movement in the coming session.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aave coin price analysis: Aave is nearing a crucial resistance level, will it break it?

MACD indicates bullishness ahead for the coin on the daily charts. The coin is trading above the upper band of the Bollinger bands. Aave coin price is moving upwards very strongly. The coin has formed a long-formed long bullish engulfing candle with no wicks very short shadows indicating bulls bears taking over the market. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also indicates bullishness for the coin with the histograms growing in size. The signal line is above the 12-26 day difference indicator on the MACD chart. The coin has a good support level at $ 170 levels. The coin has a resistance level at the level of $ 270. The coin was trading in a range between $ 270 and $ 350 during the months of October and early November. The coin broke the $ 270 in late November after which it made a fall to the level of $ 170. The coin has made a comeback during the last week and is at the brink of testing the now resistance level of $ 270.
MARKETS
BAT price analysis: BAT indicates bearish signals on the technical charts

BAT price hints at bearishness going by the VWAP indicator. The coin failed to break the resistance level at 50% level of the fib retracement chart. BAT price is showing signs of a bearish reversal on the daily charts. The tokencoin reached a resistance level at $ 1.41. If the tokencoin moves above the resistance level it may move up to the level of 61.8% on the fib retracement chart. The Fibonacci retracement chart provides crucial support and resistance levels for the tokencoin and this has been tested as visible from the chart. After a short bull run, the tokencoin might go for a pullback. The volumes for the tokencoin are also very low, way below the average volumes.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Olympus Price Analysis: OHM Token Falls 65% Within a Month

The OHM token price slips below the EMA-200 following by a death crossover on the intraday session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $84 million. OHM/BTC pair is trading negative by -21.7% at 0.00631561 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) containing 20,50,100,200 In the OHM token daily price chart, it is reliable...
STOCKS
CELO Price Analysis: Death Cross Against Bullish Growth in CELO Token Price

CELO token price action shows multiple bullish engulfing candlesticks with a 45% price jump in the daily chart. The CELO/BTC pair trades at 0.00009778 BTC with a rise of 2.88%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $129 million, indicating a 60% rise. The CELO token price rose more...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos

The hourly chart revealed a series of support structures on the way to the W-formation's neckline on the weekly chart above. On the way to the weekly chart's W-formation's neckline, near 1.3270, the bears first need to breach 1.3380 and then 1.3340 as the daily chart's 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements:
MARKETS
0x Price Analysis: ZRX Coin Price Is Ready To See A Big Momentum

0x coin price is currently seeing an upside trend and can soon see a new high. It may go beyond $1.5 in the future. ZRX token technical indicators hint towards a new high in the future. Meanwhile, the ZRX/BTC pair can also see a new high. Why Invest In ZRX...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC): Price Now Near $3.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, AAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Price Now Near $18.22; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, DOC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS

