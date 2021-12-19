ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Win in Jacksonville Affect Texans' NFL Draft Position?

By Cole Thompson
 5 days ago

Although the Houston Texans likely won't be in line to grab the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, they still could land one of the marquee names within the Top 5.

With the 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans (3-11) remain selecting No. 3 overall in the April's draft heading into Week 16. The Jaguars (2-12), who selected No. 1 overall last season, move up to the top spot thanks to an upset 30-12 win by the Detroit Lions against the Arizona Cardinals.

Houston's defense was able to contain 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence on the road at TIAA Bank Stadium. Jacksonville's future of the franchise only average 5.5 yards per completion and threw for only 210 yards. The Texans recorded three sacks on the afternoon for a loss of 21 total yards while Jacksonville's receivers were credited with seven drops.

"We did a good job of keeping him in the pocket," safety Eric Murray said of Lawrence. "Once the pocket breaks down, that's where he makes some of his hey but he's a good player, he just needs some experience. He's going to get that."

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills picked up his first career win behind a two touchdown connection to wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Mills, who is currently fighting to be the long-term starter past this season, threw for 209 yards and totaled a 92.2 passer rating on the way to victory.

Despite falling short in a 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Mills left Houston wanting more. In his past two games, the third-round pick from Stanford has totaled 540 passing yards and three touchdowns against one interceptions.

Combined, his passer rating has been a 92.7.

9 hours ago

"He made the throws in the second half when we needed to make them," Texans coach David Culley said. "He got us in the end zone, which is what his job is. We had a couple of series in which we stalled a bit, but I thought in the end, he did what we needed to for us to win the football game."

Houston is one of three teams from the AFC that have been eliminated from the postseason. With a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets remain selecting inside the Top 5, coming in at No. 4.

Despite being tied with Houston record wise, the Texans are slotted higher due to a 21-14 loss at home in Week 12. For New York to improve, Houston must win one of its final three games and the Jets must lose out.

The Texans have been linked to multiple defensive names when looking towards April's draft, primarily Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Jacksonville could elect to go with one of the names at the top selection, as could Detroit when selecting No. 2.

The Jaguars, however, need to invest offensively for Lawrence's development. Entering Week 16, the rookie quarterback has been sacked 28 times and consistently finds himself under pressure against the pass rush.

Jacksonville has been linked to Alabama offensive Evan Neal, who is expected to be the first lineman selected in next year's draft.

The Texans return home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26. They will close out the season with a road game in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers and a home game in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

All three of Houston's wins have come against AFC South opponents.

