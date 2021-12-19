‘Ready for the next adventure’: Melbourne hospice patient fulfills live-long skydiving wish

MELBOURNE, Fla. — 79-year-old Hospice of Health First patient Delores “Dee” Johnson says skydiving has always been an item on her bucket list, and she was able to fulfill that dream Sunday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Delores was joined by her daughter, Michelle, as she completed what she says has been a goal of hers for at least 50 years.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Johnson said after the jump. “Now I’m ready for the next adventure.”

Johnson is in hospice care due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been given just months to live.

She and a dive crew took off from a local airport before landing safely on the beach in Melbourne Sunday afternoon.

Johnson says she’d like her next adventure to be a “nice day on a GoldWing motorcycle.”

Founded in 1995, Health First is a non-profit community healthcare system in Brevard County.

Cox Media Group