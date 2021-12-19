International Gem and Jewelry Show makes stop in Chantilly

CHANTILLY, VA. (WDVM) — The International Gem and Jewelry Show made its way to Virginia in time for some holiday shopping.

The show going on for 50 years comes to the DMV area every year during this time of year. The show attracts hundreds of shoppers looking to buy jewelry and gems from international and local jewelers.

“Under this one roof, we have everything in the world that has to do with gems and jewels from 25 cents to a million dollars,” said Arnold Duke, President, International Gem and Jewelry Show.

The show includes more than 200 exhibitors and provides the opportunity for jewelers to showcase their work and for customers to shop.

The show will have more events in the upcoming year. For more information, visit www.intergem.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.