An extra 90 military personnel are being drafted in to support health boards under pressure from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The Scottish Government said that the personnel will help NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Grampian and NHS Lanarkshire.They will begin inductions at the boards on January 7 after the Military Assistance for Civilian Authorities (MACA) support was approved by the Scottish Government.The personnel will join 221 members of the armed forces who have been supporting the vaccine programme across Scotland while 114 are driving ambulances in support of the Scottish Ambulance service.I'm grateful to military personnel for their efforts...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO