Kanye West Bought Close to 4,000 Toys for Chicago Toy Drive, City Alderman Says

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is eager to give back this holiday season. According to Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman, Ye bought almost all 4,000 toys that were to be donated at a toy drive on Sunday in Englewood—a neighborhood located on the South Side of Chicago, ABC7 reports. “I’m so proud...

