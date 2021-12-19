ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

No. 15 Egg Harbor over Wildwood Catholic - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Carlos Lopez notched a game-high 31 points while DJ Germann added 24 more as Egg Harbor, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20,...

NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Owen Sullivan tallied 15 points as Rumson-Fair Haven used a big fourth quarter in which it outscored Red Bank Regional 25-12 to capture the victory in Little Silver. The two teams were notched at 34 going into halftime before Red Bank Regional took a 56-48 lead entering the fourth. However, the final quarter proved to be all Rumson-Fair Haven as it more than doubled Red Bank Regional’s points to take home the win.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Immaculata - Girls basketball recap

Brenna Hezel scored 12 points in Phillipsburg’s 59-39 victory over Immaculata in Somerville. Nilaja Wiltshire had 11 points and Monet Gonda added nine for Phillipsburg (2-1), which used a 25-6 third quarter to break the game open. Julia Vasquez scored 15 points for Immaculata (0-2), while Giovanna Drajin added...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap

Sophomore Alex George recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to lead Shore to a victory at home over Freehold Borough, 51-34. Richard Studer finished with 12 points while fellow junior Donovan Hughes chipped in eight for Shore, which bounced back from a one-sided loss at the hands of No. 12 Red Bank Catholic in its last game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North ties Howell - Boys ice hockey recap

In a game that saw eight first-period goals, Toms River North tied Howell 6-6 thanks to a goal from Blaise Schoelen (assisted by DJ Freed, Jake Bennert) with 18 seconds remaining at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township over Lower Cape May - Boys basketball recap

Jamir McNeil made five free throws on the way to a team-high 21 points to lead Middle Township to a victory on the road over Lower Cape May, 65-50. Matthew Barcas made four 3-pointers for 12 points while Bubba McNeil added 12 points with four free throws made for Middle Township (3-0), which trailed by five after one before taking control with a 22-10 second quarter.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill defeats Waldwick - Boys basketball recap

Behind a 26-point performance from Oliver Urena, Cresskill rolled to a 78-62 win over Waldwick in Cresskill. Leading 35-32 at halftime, Cresskill (3-0) outscored Waldwick (2-1) 25-15 in the third quarter before closing it out in the fourth. Talen Zitomer recorded 15 points for Creskill while Jackson Reicherz and Cody...
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia defeats Freehold Township - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Lukko (4) and Dylan Godsil (3) combined for seven goals as Colonia cruised past Freehold Township 10-3 at Middletown Ice World in Middletown to improve to 7-0. Colonia jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before tacking on two in the second and four in the third.
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Colonia over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Noah Taylor erupted for 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to power Colonia, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 88-40 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Billy Anderson also had a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Colonia (2-0), which sprinted out to a 24-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Saivon Pressley added 26 points with six rebounds and four assists, and Jaeden Jones scored 13 points.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex over Madison - Essex Holiday Tournament - Boys ice hockey recap

Nick Trabb’s three goals and an assist powered West Essex to an 8-1 victory over Madison in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Joey Castellano scored two goals for West Essex (4-4), which erupted for six second period goals, starting with Hunter White’s short-handed goal to snap a 1-1 tie. Connor Maniscalco had a goal with two assists, Jameson Oswald had two assists and Joe Namyotov added a goal. Rachel Pavlovich had an assist and made 10 saves, while Evan Zieminski made six saves.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic edges Paul VI in OT - Boys basketball recap

Luke Kennevan led with 18 points while Braelan Crump added 17 more as Camden Catholic came back to win at home in overtime, 65-64, over Paul VI. Freshman Tobe Nwobu tallied 15 points for Camden Catholic (4-0), which went on a 24-13 run in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 52-all before winning in overtime.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Edison over Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap

Thomas Calantoni’s two goals and an assist in the third period powered Edison to a 5-2 victory over Kearny at Secaucus Ice Rink in Secaucus. The second of Calantoni’s goals broke a 2-2 tie for Edison (1-5), which scored four goals in the third. Lucas Longo assisted on the winning goal and added two more assists in the third period. Joseph Fenton had a goal and an assist, while Vincent Ciampi and Pat Decker each scored a goal. Andrew Martin made 27 saves to earn the win.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap

Josh Okocha and Eli Okocha both recorded 17 points as Monroe defeated Old Bridge 59-44 in Monroe Township. Monroe (2-1) jumped out to a 27-23 in the first half before putting the game away in the second as it outscored Old Bridge (1-2) 32-21. Ryan Witte led the way for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery defeats North Hunterdon in OT - Boys basketball recap

Behind a 28-point performance from JT Simborski, Montgomery edged out North Hunterdon 61-59 in overtime in Annandale. North Hunterdon’s Ryan Gilhooly finished the contest with 25 points while Hunter Paulter had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Despite trailing 27-16 at halftime, North Hunterdon (0-3) used a...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield over Clifton - Boys basketball recap

Ramuel Gotrasse scored a career-high 23 points to power Bloomfield to a 57-46 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Shayne Hinton had 16 points and Isaiah Cortes added seven for Bloomfield (3-0), which closed the game with a 16-5 fourth quarter fun. Kyle Vellis paced Clifton (0-3) with 17 points and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Collingswood over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Mekhi Bassett made two 3-pointers and six free throws on the way to 22 points to lead Collingswood to a victory on the road over Cumberland, 58-44. Bassett is averaging 23.8 points per game this season and has gone over 20 in three of his team’s four games. Quentin...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Charles made 14 free throws on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Clearview to a victory on the road over West Deptford, 77-60. Rocco Cirone scored 14 points with three made 3-pointers while Jamel Yasin added 10 points for Clearview, which has won each of its first three games of the season with an average margin of victory of 12 points per game.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Led by a 21-point performance from Zach Evenchick, Millburn used a big third quarter in which it shut out New Providence 19-0 to capture the win in Millburn. Trailing 31-20 going into halftime, Millburn used the big quarter to propel itself to the victory en route to outscoring New Providence 34-15 in the second half.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

