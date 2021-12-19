ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peletah Ministries of New Bern hosts vaccine and booster event ahead of Christmas

By Caitlin Richards
 5 days ago

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Peletah Ministries hosted a Stay Healthy Christmas COVID-19 vaccine event on Sunday at the New Bern Convention Center.

Local health departments offered both vaccines and boosters.

“We know there’s a lot of COVID fatigue. People are tired of it, and they’re ready to get back with their friends and families,” said Dawn Baldwin Gibson, executive director of Peletah Ministries.

Trillium Health Resource/Hope for NC, the Craven County Health Department, Coastal Community Action and Disability Rights of NC provided resources to those getting vaccinated.

“With this new omicron variant coming out and people traveling from place to place, we just want everybody to be safe. We just want everybody to be healthy, we want to get past this at some point in our life,” said DeAnna Ham, Old North State Medical Society worker.

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated any time of year, but especially before being around others for Christmas.

“Protect your loved ones. Do what you can to help them. Sometimes being vaccinated is not about protecting yourself, but protecting the sick and vulnerable that you come in contact with,” said Gwendolyn Knuckles, a doctor out of Greenville.

“So I advise people to use vaccination when it’s available. Get boosted if you’re due. Just take this seriously because we’re not done yet.”

There’s still time to get your vaccine or booster before traveling for Christmas. For vaccine and booster information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine Locations and Information – ONSMS .

