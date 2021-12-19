Celebrate the New Year with these events along the Gulf Coast
( WKRG ) — The Gulf Coast is gearing up to celebrate the New Year with live performances, fireworks and local celebrations. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of New Year’s events along the Gulf Coast to start your year off right!Here are the top travel destinations for Christmas and New Year’s
New Year’s Events in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY
MoonPie over Mobile: One of the City’s most anticipated events featuring the local music and a fireworks event. Mobzilla will open for the headline act, Trombone Shorty . The event will be marked with the dropping of the 12-foot electronic MoonPie followed by a fireworks show. The event will start at 8 p.m. and run till midnight in downtown Mobile. For more information, click here .
BALDWIN COUNTY
The City of Fairhope’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in downtown Fairhope. The event will feature a street party and live performances from Blackberry Breeze. The celebration will start at 8:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. For more event updates, click here .
OWA Sparks and Sounds in Foley: OWA’ New Year’s Eve Celebration will feature live performances from the Miles Flatt Band at 5 p.m. and The Tip Tops at 7 p.m. The event will conclude with a fireworks special at 9 p.m. Blankets, chairs and towels are recommended since this will be an outdoor event. The celebration will start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. at OWA Entertainment Destination at 101 N South OWA Blvd. in Foley. For more information, click here .
New Year’s Events in Northwest Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY
The City of Crestview’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in downtown Crestview. The event will feature food, music, games and beverages. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. The Main Street Crestview Association will host the event. For more information, click here .
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
The City of Pensacola’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City will host a Fireworks display marking the beginning of the new year. The Fireworks display will be held at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 400 Quietwater Beach Road in Gulf Breeze. The event will be hosted by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce . For more information, click here .
The Pensacola Symphony’s New Year concert: The Pensacola Symphony will celebrate the New Year with a concert featuring the works of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Vocalist Byron Stripling and Grammy nominee Carmen Bradford will perform at the concert. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre at 118 S Palafox St. in Pensacola. To purchase tickets online, click here .
Are we missing an event? Email producers@wkrg.com to submit your New Year’s Eve event.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0