Devin Booker led his team with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns pulled away from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, as he played 32 minutes and went 8 of 16 from the field. That's after he was on the court for 26 minutes in his return on Sunday during another blowout victory over Charlotte.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO