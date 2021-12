The Dawson County Economic Development Council has a clear direction, with an holistic approach to economic development that may appear unconventional to some, but is in fact how many community economic development agencies in the United States today operate, especially those in smaller cities like ours. While our organization — like many non-profits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — does face significant fiscal challenges, that has not nor will it deter us from working hard to bolster economic development and activity in Glendive.

DAWSON COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO