ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' John Gibson: Two more games postponed

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Gibson and the Ducks have had their last two games prior to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ducks, Kings among 14 postponed games as NHL delays return until at least Tuesday

The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule, including games involving the Ducks and Kings, for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Ducks#Sharks
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Lonzo Ball: Bulls-Raptors postponed

Ball and the Bulls will not play Wednesday against Toronto after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Both teams are battling a number of COVID-19 absences, but the Raptors have been particularly decimated this week, as OG Anunoby became the eighth player to enter protocols ahead of Wednesday's contest. As such, the game will be made up at a later date, meaning the Bulls will have off until their next scheduled game Sunday against the Pacers.
NBA
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy