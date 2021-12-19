ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dalys steal show with PNC Championship victory over Tiger, son

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIVmb_0dREnxuj00

While all eyes were on Tiger Woods and son Charlie as they carded 11 consecutive birdies, it was John Daly and son John II who walked off with the championship belts.

Team Woods put on a frantic run but Team Daly held them off to post a two-shot victory on Sunday in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Both duos shot 15-under 57 in the second and final round, with the Dalys finishing at 27-under 117 for the tournament. They broke the tournament record set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago by one stroke

John Daly is a two-time Grand Slam winner but he said combining with his 18-year-old for a victory means more.

“It’s just one of the highlights of my life forever,” the 55-year-old Daly said. “To be able to play in a PGA Tournament with your son, it’s pretty special.”

It was a pretty big weekend for Woods too as he was playing for the first time since badly breaking his right leg 10 months ago in a single-car accident. He used a cart to navigate the course.

The 11-birdie stretch was filled with good shots from both Tiger and Charlie but the streak ended with a par on No. 18 as they couldn’t overtake the Dalys.

“We thought we would have to birdie every hole on the back nine to have a chance and it turned out to be that way,” Woods said. “We got to that last hole and we were on a run but we still needed to make it interesting for the Dalys back there. But what a blast it was. We just had a blast all day.”

Tiger and his son combined for a 10-under 62 in the first round before bettering that by five shots on Sunday. They had 13 birdies and one eagle during a bogey-free round.

Woods reiterated that he is nowhere close to being able to play in PGA tournaments. But he certainly got back into the competitive spirit without much prodding.

“The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment,” Woods said. “This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again. Earlier this year was not a very good start to the year and it didn’t look very good.

“But the last few weeks, to push as hard as we have the last seven months with taking no days off and just working our butts off each and every day, and to have this opportunity to be able to play with my son and to have these memories, for us, for both of us, our lifetime, it’s worth all the pain.”

The Dalys also had one eagle and 13 birdies and ran off their own stellar stretch of six straight birdies from holes 9 through 14.

The Dalys led by one as they reached 18 and birdied the hole for the two-shot win.

The younger Daly is an 18-year-old college golfer for Arkansas, and he certainly held his own on the big stage.

“Every year we always try and win but this was the year,” John Daly II said. “Just enjoyed it and being here playing with him in the holidays.”

Defending champions Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, tied for third, three shots behind the Dalys. Also tying for third were Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
GOLD
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
Golf.com

This must-watch Tiger and Charlie Woods mannerisms video is the best one yet

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods captivated the golf world (again) at last week’s PNC Championship. The 15-time major winner and his 12-year-old son teamed up for the second straight year at the Florida event, but this year’s appearance was somewhat of a surprise. Woods was in a near-fatal car accident in February and the PNC, although an unofficial event, was his first start since. Even more surprising? He looked pretty good.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
golfmagic.com

Mickelson's history-making? Tiger's return? The BEST PGA Tour moments of 2021

On the PGA Tour in 2021, we have seen so many new developments and characters emerge and it has all contributed to a fantastic and dramatic year on tour. History was made when Phil Mickelson became the oldest ever major champion at the PGA Championship and also when the USA romped home to a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Person
Tiger Woods
GolfWRX

PNC ratings show how much Tiger Woods moves the needle

In the week of Tiger overload, it was always going to be interesting how his appearance at the PNC Championship had ultimately affected viewing figures, and yet again, he didn’t let golf down. Per Sports Media Watch and NBC, coverage of the father/son/daughter/sibling competition averaged a 1.4 Nielsen rating...
NFL
golfmagic.com

This INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods statistic shows his domination of golf...

On the PGA Tour in 2021, we have seen some fantastic winners and some incredible performances. We can't wait to be treated to even more in 2022. From Phil Mickelson's history-making win at the PGA Championship to Collin Morikawa's nerveless display at The Open Championship, there have been some great memories created.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Matt Kuchar: "Tiger Woods, hard part down"

Should we really be surprised? After all he has done since shaking hands with Mike Douglas on national television at age 2, since playing an exhibition with Sam Snead at 5, and teeing it up at the old L.A. Open at 16, Tiger Woods always has delivered something special, has he not? His six consecutive U.S.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Pnc#Golf Club#Pnc Championship#Team Daly#Pga
Tennis World Usa

Lee Trevino: "Tiger Woods revealed his plan"

Lee Trevino talks about Tiger Woods: "I know when he’s going to play and when he’s not" "See now that I’ve turned 82, I’m in Vegas every week. It stays in Vegas. We had a great conversation yesterday. It’s beautiful. It would make headlines. You write about it, and if it was visible, you figure it out. You write stuff, anyway, that’s not true, so go ahead. I read it every day. You’re not getting nothing from me.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau, negative results at lab

A video on YouTube, to show everyone that his physical growth was natural and not supported by taking steroids. Bryson DeChambeau, after years of accusations, wanted to respond in this way to those who suspected he had used doping substances to increase muscle power. And he did it right outside...
GOLF
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Phil Mickelson to play Tournament of Champions after 21-year absence

KAPALUA, Hawai'i -- Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawai'i for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years. Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, then has played only twice since it...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Presidents Cup, there could be Tiger Woods

The U.S. Team rallied on the final day of the previous Presidents Cup to avoid an upset on a Royal Melbourne layout that was a mystery to most of its roster. Now the biennial competition between the U.S. and International teams returns to more familiar territory. Next year’s Presidents Cup...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy